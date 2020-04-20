Blue Ivy’s Handwashing PSA Is The Cutest Thing On The ‘Gram Right Now!

As we said before, #BlackGirlMagic is definitely what we need to get us through these dark coronavirus crisis times. Enter: Blue Ivy Carter.

The amazingly 8-year-old isn’t just stylish, but she’s also “brilliant” as we see in a little science experiment recently shared on Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Instagram page.

“Hey y’all,” Blue says in the video, which has been viewed nearly 70,000 times. “And since we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too.”

As Billboard points out, in the video, the 2nd grader “uses a bowl of water mixed with pepper to represent the coronavirus.” Then she dips her finger in soap and then back in the into the water/pepper mix. Instantly, that causes the pepper to repel away.

“This is why it’s important to wash your hands,” Blue Ivy says at the end of the video.

Bravo Blue!

“My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus,” a proud grandma Tina wrote on Instagram on Saturday night.

Of course, fans were cheering JAY-Z and Beyonce’s firstborn on, leaving empowering comments underneath the post.

“Blue for President,” one IG user wrote.

“This brilliant young queen,” said another, while someone pointed out how bright Sir and Rumi’s big sis is, “Such a smart little girl.”

In addition to Blue making a quarantine appearance, her mother, Beyonce, who has been relatively quiet on social media, made two virtual appearances over the past few days. First, on Friday she popped up for ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” to sing “When You Wish Upon a Star.

Then during the “One World: Together at Home” concert on Saturday, she “honored the sacrifices of the “true heroes” of this [COVID-19] pandemic, including health care workers and others on the frontlines of the pandemic,” CNN noted.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” the superstar singer said in the video. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

Y’all, this pandemic is serious, so please continue to stay inside, be safe and ONLY leave the house if it’s absolutely necessary. That, and listen to Blue: keep washing your hands, you hear?

LEARN MORE about the coronavirus epidemic, how to protect yourself, symptoms and more at cdc.gov.

