Listen it has not been easy carrying a a human or the past 7 months. My body has changed so much, and Im gaining more weight now than I did in my first pregnancy. I’ve been going through it from a very sick first trimester, to a heavy third trimester.
The one thing I wish i had throughout my pregnancy though is this Cozy pregnancy bump pillow that I came across on my timeline.
Honey it looks like ti works miracles, and from the reviews of mom to be or mom who have used it, I wish someone would have got me hip.
So Check it out below
Im sure its just as cozy as it looks, and I’m still considering trying it out! I did see you can purchase this at stores like Target, and Online stores. Its a greta gift for a mom is expecting.
I hope you enjoy!
Top 10 Most Beautiful Melninated Celebrities in Bikinis
Top 10 Most Beautiful Melninated Celebrities in Bikinis
1. Rihanna1 of 10
2. Mary J. Blige2 of 10
3. Teyana Taylor3 of 10
4. Angela Bassett4 of 10
5. Ashanti5 of 10
6. Dascha Polanco6 of 10
7. Tyra Banks7 of 10
8. Serena Williams8 of 10
9. Kelly Roland9 of 10
10. Aisha Hinds10 of 10
Mommy Tingz, Cozy Pregnancy Bump Pillow was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com