Mommy Tingz, Cozy Pregnancy Bump Pillow

Listen it has not been easy carrying a a human or the past 7 months. My body has changed so much, and Im gaining more weight now than I did in my first pregnancy. I’ve been going through it from a very sick first trimester, to a heavy third trimester.

The one thing I wish i had throughout my pregnancy though is this Cozy pregnancy bump pillow that I came across on my timeline.

Honey it looks like ti works miracles, and from the reviews of mom to be or mom who have used it, I wish someone would have got me hip.

So Check it out below

Im sure its just as cozy as it looks, and I’m still considering trying it out! I did see you can purchase this at stores like Target, and Online stores. Its a greta gift for a mom is expecting.

I hope you enjoy!

