CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: CPS Giving Out Free Computers Today To Seniors

Cps is doing wonders for the kids… They are giving out free computers to the seniors starting today.computers can pick them up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Via: FOX19

Here are the locations:

  • Aiken New Tech High School, 5641 Belmont Avenue, 45224
  • Midway School, 3156 Glenmore Avenue, 45211
  • Shroder High School, 5030 Duck Creek Road, 45227
  • Woodward Career Technical High School, 7005 Reading Road, 45237

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital


 

Cincinnati: CPS Giving Out Free Computers Today To Seniors  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close