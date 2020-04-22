CLOSE
Workout Wednesday with Micah Dixon

micah dixon

Source: Kreative Kage / kreative kage

Hey its Wednesday and I just had to get off my butt tomato sure I get back active. Lately my body was feeling a bit stiff and my muscles were beginning to aches, so that singled me to get my ass and do something about it. A few weeks left in my pregnancy and I want to make sure my body is prepared to get back to work after giving birth, plus working out will help with my labor and delivery.

So get up and get active. I’ve kept each workout simple just for you to do at home or at work.

Did you get your workout in?

Workout Wednesday with Micah Dixon  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

