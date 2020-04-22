LOCAL NEWS: Tri-C Jazzfest Cancelled for This Year Due to COVID-19

Fans of a popular Cleveland jazz tradition will be disappointed to find out news regarding this year’s event.

The Tri-C Jazzfest has announced that its 41st edition will not be taking place at all this year. It had been set for Jun. 25 through 27 at Playhouse Square in Downtown Cleveland.

Why did it get cancelled? Fears and uncertainty due to the coronavirus disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“We see this as an opportunity to showcase Cleveland’s best while giving jazz fans everywhere a special treat,” said Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest. “You can’t beat the experience of live music in crowded concert halls and clubs, but this is another way to sustain musicians and feed the souls of our audience.”

If you have already purchased tickets, you will be able to receive a refund.

To read more on why the Cuyahoga Community College has decided to pull the plug on this year’s festival, click here.

