LOCAL NEWS: Tri-C Jazzfest Cancelled for This Year Due to COVID-19

Fans of a popular Cleveland jazz tradition will be disappointed to find out news regarding this year’s event.

The Tri-C Jazzfest has announced that its 41st edition will not be taking place at all this year.  It had been set for Jun. 25 through 27 at Playhouse Square in Downtown Cleveland.

Why did it get cancelled?  Fears and uncertainty due to the coronavirus disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“We see this as an opportunity to showcase Cleveland’s best while giving jazz fans everywhere a special treat,” said Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest. “You can’t beat the experience of live music in crowded concert halls and clubs, but this is another way to sustain musicians and feed the souls of our audience.”

If you have already purchased tickets, you will be able to receive a refund.

To read more on why the Cuyahoga Community College has decided to pull the plug on this year’s festival, click here.

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

