Due to the continued uncertainty of the coronavirus disease, the City of Akron has decided to adjust its events and activity calendar.
The city has decided to postpone a majority its spring and summer gatherings to 2021, including the ones that take place at Lock 3.
It is not known what would happen with smaller events, as they will be reviewed before officials will make their final decision.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
“Ohio Governor DeWine and Health Director Dr. Acton have publicly indicated that large gatherings will be the last wave of activity to be opened back up,” Deputy Mayor for Integrated Development James Hardy said in a press release.
“As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this virus, the City must make decisions now. As we considered HOW to hold events and support the community this summer, the conclusion to postpone festivals and Lock 3 programming was a very difficult decision, one we certainly did not welcome,” Mayor Dan Horrigan added.
For a full list of events that have been postponed, click here for a full list.
Meanwhile, Akron is moving ahead with the reopening of its community centers on Jun. 1, along with the launching summer camps at those centers, plus opening its outdoor pools and splash pads at the city’s Joy Park and Patterson Park on Jun. 8.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook
LOCAL NEWS: Akron Moves Spring and Summer 2020 Events to 2021 Due to COVID-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com