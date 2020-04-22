Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was The Cutest Thing Ever!

Are they or aren’t they?

While Tiffany Haddish has played coy about whether she is dating Common after the two got caught quarantining together in an interview with Cedric the Entertainer, they continue to troll us.

This time around, thanks to The Last OG star’s collab with Bumble, the actress and the rapper went on their first virtual date for the world to see.

Let us tell…it was adorable!

“Because we know everyone needs a good love story (and a good laugh) right now, we asked our friends @tiffanyhaddish & @common to take us along on their @bumble virtual date this past weekend Aren’t we all just looking for this kind of chemistry over Video Chat? Thank you to @tiffanyhaddish and @common for letting us in on virtual date night, for helping us donate food to hospitals in need, and for reminding us a slow jam over Video Chat could be exactly what we need,” the dating app wrote on IG.

Oh, good friends, huh? OK, Bumble.

Meanwhile, the video opens with the two getting ready. “I’m putting on a black dress,” Tiffany says, while Common is distressed over his toes.

“She’s seen my feet, I don’ t want anybody to see these feet.”

OH, SHE’S SEEN YOUR FEET? YOU DON’T SAY!

“You look very beautiful,” someone name Rashid said into the phone, meanwhile Tiffany admitted she wanted to wax her eyebrows, “but I didn’t know how to do that.”

The rest of the date included them deciding on what to eat, delving into deep convo, then doing some dancing.

“I would love to see you again,’ Common said, “You know, do another Bumble date.’

To which Tiffany responded, “Just send me a message.”

Just look at all this cuteness yourself:

Now, despite this little video, Tiffany went on the TODAY show acting like she didn’t know who Common was, claiming she was quarantine, solo.

“Now it’s just me in my bedroom and all of my clean clothes,” Haddish said told Hodo Kotb. “I’ve got a pile of clean clothes next to me so I feel like somebody’s in the bed.”

That, and sis has been staying home, swiping on Bumble, looking for love.

“Quarantine life has been pretty amazing,” she said on Today. “First of all, I’ve been napping ridiculously. I’ve been sleeping like a cat. I’ve been gardening, so that’s been really fun.”

“I [also] dusted off my treadmill, so I’ve been getting on that every day for a little bit, like 5 minutes,” she teased.

A chat with @TiffanyHaddish is just what we needed this morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/jm5tkFsLSX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 22, 2020

Whether not they are together, they should be: point, blank, period. Just look at them:

BEAUTIES: What do you think?

