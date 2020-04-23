CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Strongsville Heinen’s Now Once Again Open After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Disinfecting groceries during COVID-19

An area Heinen’s location has reopened after one of its employees had tested positive with COVID-19.

The local grocery chain’s Strongsville store had be to be cleaned up and sanitized after said worker had to be “self-quarantined.”  He has not been at that location for almost a week.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“We will continue our already stringent sanitation practices and are happy to welcome you back,” owners Tom and Jeff Heinen said in a statement.

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

