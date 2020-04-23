An area Heinen’s location has reopened after one of its employees had tested positive with COVID-19.

The local grocery chain’s Strongsville store had be to be cleaned up and sanitized after said worker had to be “self-quarantined.” He has not been at that location for almost a week.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“We will continue our already stringent sanitation practices and are happy to welcome you back,” owners Tom and Jeff Heinen said in a statement.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of LukaTDB and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Strongsville Heinen’s Now Once Again Open After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus was originally published on wzakcleveland.com