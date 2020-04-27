CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

DMX Hosts Bible Study On Instagram Live Giving Fans Encouragement During COVID-19

DMX went another route to connect with fans on Instagram live on Friday (April 24).  The legendary rapper hosted a virtual Bible study that reached over 14,000 viewers.  

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

During Bible study, he shared scriptures that gave fans a sense of encouragement during this coronavirus pandemic.  He preached on uncertainty and fear leading people to know that it’s all up to God’s will.

“At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will,” he said. “If you try to understand why He does, what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

Besides reading the Word, X also gave advice to people on how to keep their faith and peace during this time of chaos.

Check out some clips below from attendees.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Closing out his sermon, he also encouraged space for fans to give their life to Christ.

Would you want to see more DMX led Bible services?

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With Melanin-Infused Versatility

20 photos Launch gallery

Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With Melanin-Infused Versatility

Continue reading Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With Melanin-Infused Versatility

Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With Melanin-Infused Versatility

[caption id="attachment_818187" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Theo Wargo / Getty[/caption] Nothing like a good internet challenge to give us a break from the worries of the world. While we were enjoying our Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwiches, Black women showed off just how versatile they are when it comes to their hairstyles with the #DMXChallenge. DMX was probably wondering why he was trending on Twitter the last few days, and more than likely was surprised to find out why. The challenge began when a video of Megan Thee Stallion showing off her numerous hairstyles backed by the Sisqo assisted track “What These B*tches Want” went viral. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/PhotosByBeanz/status/1162188806751211521?s=20 Black women then stepped up to the plate knocking the #DMXChallenge out of the park flexing off different personas using the song’s classic lyrics: Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] “There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia / Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia / Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki / Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky / Cookie, well, I met her in a ice cream parlor / Tonya, Diane, Lori, and Carla / Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina / About three Kims, LaToya, and Tina / Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda / Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita / Stacy, Tracie, Rohna, and Ronda / Donna, Ulanda, Tawana, and Wanda.” Even Dark Man X had to acknowledge the challenge and shared a video on his Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZQbW5AfSs/ We went down the rabbit hole to highlight the best videos made by our Black queens. Hit the gallery below to see the best #DMXChallenge posts and remember to be careful making videos using music you don’t own. We hate to see your Twitter accounts get snatched down. — Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty

DMX Hosts Bible Study On Instagram Live Giving Fans Encouragement During COVID-19  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close