CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tyler Perry Will Reopen His Atlanta Studio Under These Conditions

Atlanta is one of the first states to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic and now Tyler Perry is trying to figure out how to reopen his 330-acre studio. The A Fall From Grace star and the director wants to ensure that his studio is a safe environment so production can resume.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to TMZ, his idea is to have any cast members who are starring in the productions that are filming to be tested for COVID-19 onsite. You will only be let on the premises if you test negative. Perry is taking it a step further and offering the actors a place to live. While the shows are filming the stars and other staff will also be living in the studio. The studio has 40 houses that are livable so housing the casts of the shows won’t be a problem. There are 30 other houses on the lot that are habitable that are for production as well so there’s ample space. The studio also has a gym, a bar, and restaurants that they can all use.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Perry also was in the process of building a hospital for the purpose of production but now it may be a part of his plan to house actors at the studio. Considering what is going on, he may make it into an actual health center and bring in a doctor and nurse.

When he reopens his studio he hopes to begin filming six shows. Since it takes two and a half weeks to film a season of a show, the cast will live at the studio for three weeks. They will return a few weeks later and film another season. He will also be paying actors extra due to working in these circumstances.

Last week, Georgia lifted some of its restrictions on their stay-at-home order and opened barbershops, hair and nail salons, gyms, and massage parlors.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyler Perry Shares That He Writes His Own Scripts, Twitter Thinks They Should Stay On Cutting Room Floor

15 photos Launch gallery

Tyler Perry Shares That He Writes His Own Scripts, Twitter Thinks They Should Stay On Cutting Room Floor

Continue reading Tyler Perry Shares That He Writes His Own Scripts, Twitter Thinks They Should Stay On Cutting Room Floor

Tyler Perry Shares That He Writes His Own Scripts, Twitter Thinks They Should Stay On Cutting Room Floor

[caption id="attachment_834435" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] Tyler Perry and his rise to prominence is, without a doubt, a true story of grit, determination and deserved success.  But after sharing via social media that he handles all of is own scriptwriting, fans are haven’t been too kind in some of their responses. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Perry, 50, took to social media and showed via video a stack off scripts he’s been working on throughout the past year. “So I don’t know if you know this but all shows on television have a writer’s room and most of the time they’re 10 people, 12, whatever, that write on these television shows, right?. Well, I have no writer’s room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all these scripts, by myself, in 2019? What’s my point? Work ethic,” Perry said in the half-minute clip with the camera squarely focused on his output. Almost immediately, fans on Twitter both praised and put down the post, with some pointing to the fact that he can and should hire Black writers to go along with his empowerment theme that has defined his own career arc. Again, out of fairness, both sides of the debate made their points heard and it looks like Twiter is split down the middle on this one. In 2019, Perry entered a joint venture deal with BET+ and has already put out two shows on the network, Sistas and The Oval Office, both of which were featured in his video. In 2020, Perry will bring the shows Ruthless and Bruh to the network, along with the film A Fall From Grace, and also an acting role in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a film he did not write or direct. In case if anyone is wondering if Perry is bothered by the slander, the tweet below should answer that question. https://twitter.com/tylerperry/status/1214659097116762112 Check out the reactions to Tyler Perry’s announcement below. https://twitter.com/tylerperry/status/1214237957651140608 — Photo: WENN

 

Tyler Perry Will Reopen His Atlanta Studio Under These Conditions  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close