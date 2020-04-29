CLOSE
Mommy Tingz How to Help Your Child Sleep

Kids At The July 2018 KYS Block Party

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SiteFotos.com

Social Distancing has schools closed until the end of the academic year. A lot of parents have been doing their best to teach their children from home, and speaking form experience its not easy thing.

What I do know is that it is very important t make sure your kid is on a schedule! Just like we have to be on a schedule for work they have to be unschedule for distance learning at home.

Before a schedule is set they need to get some good ZZZZZZZ…..

So here a a few tips that can help you out with that

  1. Set a bedtime
  2. Set a wake up time
  3. Set a bedtime routine
  4. No TV at lest two hours before bedtime
  5. Keep it cool
  6. Provide protection from fears
  7. Reduce the stress before bedtime
  8. Be on the lookout for sleep disorders.

TRY those tips out an let me know how those works for your children at home! All the best from the Radio Bae Micah Dixon

