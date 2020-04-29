CLOSE
How to Get Salon-Ready Nails During the Quarantine [Video]

OOO Polish Niani

Source: OOO Polish / OOO POlish

When it comes to maintaining our looks during this quarantine, we think we speak for women nationwide when we say, the struggle is real!

With all beauty salons closed, it can be hard to fill your best when your beauty routine is thrown off.

But it doesn’t necessarily have to be especially with the press-on nails making a comeback.

What was once considered a 90’s fashion faux pas is now the latest beauty trend that is affordable and easy to use.

Did we mention that the process takes can be done in no time?

Seriously, you no longer have to be a nail technician to get salon-ready nails. Don’t believe us? We’ll show you!

Check out our video below to see how you can get salon-ready nails in less than 10 mins!

MNSelf Care - Nails

[caption id="attachment_3801657" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Zoya / Zoya Instagram[/caption] It's been nearly 30 days since the coronavirus outbreak caused a nationwide shutdown closing all non-essential businesses and schools- including beauty salons everywhere. While these measures should be taken to ensure the safety of our country, we think state officials forgot how essential hair and nails could be for a woman! Not to worry though, we have the perfect substitute that would satisfy your salon fix! Press-on nails are a cheap and affordable way to have your nails looking salon ready during this quarantine and, the best part about it is that you won't even have to leave the house to get them done! Here are 6 press-on nail companies that have turned the 90's fashion faux pax into the latest beauty trend. Related: How to Make A Face Mask Using Household Products

