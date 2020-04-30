Local Health Experts Say’s You Should Wear Masks As Ohio Reopens

The State of Ohio is starting phase one of reopening tomorrow, Friday, May 1st. First Governor DeWine said we will be required to wear masks out in public, then he softened his requirement to it’s your/our choice on whether to wear a mask or not. So the biggest question is although it is your personal right to bear mask, should you be wearing a mask or not?
The experts say…
Local health experts urge Northeast Ohioans to wear mask while shopping or receiving services, even though the state is no longer mandating masks for customers. Dr. John Thornton, from MetroHealth System, say’s we need to take mask wearing seriously, required or not. Read More
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
1. Noel. BSource:viaInstagram 1 of 10
2. Samaria Leah2 of 10
3. Damn Air Fresh3 of 10
4. Wrapped by Nellz4 of 10
5. House Of Nambili5 of 10
6. CR CLOTHING Co.6 of 10
7. Aloha Glamour7 of 10
8. CAAB Customs8 of 10
9. Printed Pattern People9 of 10
10. Thread By Denise10 of 10
Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated April 14th)
1. Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie Towns, Passes From COVID-19 Complications1 of 34
2. Kierra Sheard reveals her grandparents are recovering from COVID-192 of 34
3. Broadway Star Brian Stokes Mitchell3 of 34
4. BabyFace4 of 34
5. BeBe Winans5 of 34
6. P!NK and son Jameson6 of 34
7. Rapper YNW Melly7 of 34
8. Chris Cuomo8 of 34
9. Brad Jordan (Scarface)9 of 34
10. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus10 of 34
11. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin11 of 34
12. Prince Charles12 of 34
13. Designer Jenny Polanco13 of 34
14. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 5914 of 34
15. Slim Thug15 of 34
16. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-1916 of 34
17. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju17 of 34
18. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood18 of 34
19. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim19 of 34
20. Harvey Weinstein20 of 34
21. Andy Cohen21 of 34
22. Marcus Smart22 of 34
23. Sean Payton23 of 34
24. Kevin Durant24 of 34
25. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell25 of 34
26. Idris Elba26 of 34
27. Rudy Gobert27 of 34
28. Doris Burke28 of 34
29. Tom Hanks29 of 34
30. Rita Wilson30 of 34
31. Donovan Mitchell31 of 34
32. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari32 of 34
33. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton33 of 34
34. Olga Kurylenko34 of 34
