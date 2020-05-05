Diddy Says He Will Hold Black Votes Hostage

First of all, Diddy does not speak for my vote. BUT I’m glad that he is getting the conversation started and getting people engaged with the idea of researching what candidates offer before the 2020 election. Diddy is suggesting that Joe Biden make his agenda for minorities clear to us instead of just expecting to receive our vote. He riled up a lot of his peers and caught backlash for his comments, but like I said; at least the people are talking about voting! Check out the story below.

Diddy, who was behind the Vote or Die campaign in 2004, went on to say that Biden had not yet made his agenda for Black voters clear. Diddy says Trump made his agenda very clear as troubling as it may be.

“We want to know very clearly. Just like Trump made it clear that he wanted to build a wall, Biden needs to make it clear that he’s gonna change the lives and quality of life of black and brown people,” Diddy said. “Or else he can’t get the vote. I will hold the vote hostage if I have to.”

