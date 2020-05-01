CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: Covid-19 Has Canceled The North Side Parade

This Covid-19 has canceled everything OMG…

Now the latest cancelation is the North Side Parade.

Via FOX19

The Northside 4th of July Parade is canceled, organizers announced early Friday. “The Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible to guarantee the safety and health of our community and of the thousands who visit Northside for the parade,” they said in a statement. “For the past 50 years, the parade has continued regardless of weather conditions. Unfortunately, 2020 has brought with it a condition that we cannot safely plan around.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Covid-19 Has Canceled The North Side Parade  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close