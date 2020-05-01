LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s Stay-at-Home Order Extended Through May 29

Those living in Ohio would have to remain in place at their homes, unless it is necessary, for a little while longer.

The state has now extended the Stay-at-Home order through most of May, until the 29th.

Originally, it was extended to May 1. The order has been the same, in which Ohioans must “remain in their homes, allowing for only essential travel and activities.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine mentioned there would be an extension during his daily briefing on Apr. 30.

What will not change is the slow reopening of the some of the businesses during Phase One, particularly retail, as WEWS News 5 Cleveland reports:

“When retail opens up, well that certainly will be a major exception for that,” DeWine said. Under the state’s reopening plan, retail stores and services will be allowed to start operating again on May 12, with certain mandates and recommended best practices.

In addition to retail reopening, medical care and “manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses” are also slated to start back up in May.

What also will not change are the businesses and activities that will remain closed in May:

The following businesses and operations remain closed under the amended order: schools, restaurants and bars, personal appearance and beauty businesses, adult day support and vocational habilitation services, older adult day care services and senior centers, child car centers, entertainment, recreation, and gymnasiums.

What do you think of the latest extension of the Ohio Stay-at-Home order?

