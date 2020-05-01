LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s Alive Music Festival Postponed Until 2021, Won’t Be Taking Place This Year

The Alive Music Festival has been a tradition in or surrounding the Canton, Ohio area since its creation in 1988, most recently taking place at Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City, where it was once again going to be held at this year from July 17 through 19.
Unfortunately, due to concerns involving the coronavirus disease, as well as the ever changing updates in the State of Ohio, the team behind Alive has decided to postpone this year’s festival, and move it to July 16 through 18 of 2021.
Alive took to its social media pages to explain why they are not having their lineup performing this year:
Most of the performers who were on board for this year are slated to come back for the following year including TobyMac, Skillet, Switchfoot, Lecrae, and Newsboys UNITED among others.
Those who have purchased their tickets can either get a refund or transfer their orders for next year. More information can also be found at their website.
One bonus will be a “Kickoff Concert” involving for KING & COUNTRY and We The Kingdom on July 15 of next year.
Would you have gone if the festival was still taking place, and would you consider going next year?
Article Courtesy of 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland and Radio One Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Jason Kempin and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Stephen J. Cohen and Getty Images
Third Picture Courtesy of Alive Music Festival and Facebook
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
1. March comes to a close but COVID-19 has not...1 of 44
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/312 of 44
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/313 of 44
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/314 of 44
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/315 of 44
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!6 of 44
7.7 of 44
8.8 of 44
9. Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th9 of 44
10. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.10 of 44
11. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.11 of 44
12. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/3112 of 44
13. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?13 of 44
14. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.14 of 44
15. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.15 of 44
16. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!16 of 44
17. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!17 of 44
18.18 of 44
19. For those who need utility assistance:19 of 44
20. Need utilities re-instated?20 of 44
21. For Small Businesses:21 of 44
22. More Business Resorces:22 of 44
23. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system23 of 44
24.24 of 44
25. Ohio BMV Update:25 of 44
26. Ohio State Parks Remain Open26 of 44
27. Mental Heath Services:27 of 44
28.28 of 44
29. Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th29 of 44
30. State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th30 of 44
31. Still need to do your taxes?31 of 44
32.32 of 44
33.33 of 44
34.34 of 44
35. Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic35 of 44
36. Planned Parenthood remains open36 of 44
37.37 of 44
38.38 of 44
39. Ohio prison coronavirus updates:39 of 44
40.40 of 44
41. Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.41 of 44
42.42 of 44
43. 2020 Census Mailers Went Out!43 of 44
44. While you might have a couple extra minutes, complete your Census!44 of 44
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s Alive Music Festival Postponed Until 2021, Won’t Be Taking Place This Year was originally published on wzakcleveland.com