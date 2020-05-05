DJ Khaled may like to turn up but being a married man does put some limitations on his litness level as we hilariously found out over the weekend.

During an Instagram Live session Khaled found himself in a precarious situation when he accepted a chat request from a fan who immediately proceeded to twerk all that her mama gave her, and Lord knows it was a lot. A visibly stunned Father Of Asahd quickly commented “Oh sh*t” a few times before trying to shut it down saying “No, no, don’t do that. I got love and everything, but you know what i’m sayin,’ I got family and everything.” We’re sure part of that family he was referring to was Mrs. We The Best who we know does not play that ish.

Still the curvy IG guest continued to seduce the nervous mogul much to his dismay (and our delight) but when he began to pour water down her backside, Khaled had enough and cut off her feed saying “I can’t.”

He-larious!

His wife can’t be too upset though as not only did he say “Don’t do that!” and “talk to me normal!” but he even covered his eyes during the performance. He tried, b. He tried.

Peep the PG-13 comedy unfold below and let us know if Khaled’s shocked face is as funny as we thought it was.

DJ Khaled Comedically Stops Thick Fan From Twerking On His IG Live was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 2 hours ago

