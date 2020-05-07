Nominate a Hometown Hero Today!

Doctors, nurses and essential workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic risking their lives for our family, friends and neighbors. Urban One Columbus needs your help highlighting our Hometown Heroes! Below, nominate a doctor, nurse or an essential worker who are fighting on the front lines for all of us. Each week, the winning nominee will win lunch for their entire office, shift or floor, courtesy of Lawshea’s! Hometown Heroes is powered by Lawshea’s, located at 1488 Morse Road inside the patio shops and Power 1075/1063!
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: