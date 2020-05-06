CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Summit Mall To Reopen on May 12

An Akron-area staple is once again opening its doors this month, though with some changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summit Mall, located in Fairlawn, is planning to welcome back customers on May 12.

The shopping outlet is one of four similar businesses in Ohio owned by Simon Property Group that will reopen on the same day.  One of the other three that will once again open back up is Aurora Farms Premium Outlets in Aurora.

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more on what to expect when shopping at Summit:

Shoppers will find new restrictions imposed by the state as well as the mall.

Would you go back to Summit Mall or Aurora Farms on May 12 when it opens back up again?

 

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

