LOCAL NEWS: Summit Mall To Reopen on May 12

An Akron-area staple is once again opening its doors this month, though with some changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summit Mall, located in Fairlawn, is planning to welcome back customers on May 12.

The shopping outlet is one of four similar businesses in Ohio owned by Simon Property Group that will reopen on the same day. One of the other three that will once again open back up is Aurora Farms Premium Outlets in Aurora.

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more on what to expect when shopping at Summit:

Shoppers will find new restrictions imposed by the state as well as the mall.

Would you go back to Summit Mall or Aurora Farms on May 12 when it opens back up again?

