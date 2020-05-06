OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House

An amendment that could restrict the power that Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton currently has on the state in regards to the safety of residents has been passed at the Ohio House.

Proposed by Republican lawmakers, the amended version of Senate Bill 1 would limit any stay-at-home order issued by the Ohio Department of Health to 14 days. Should the Ohio Department of Health want to extend the order, it would need to be approved by an existing bipartisan committee called the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review, which consists of five representatives and five senators.

It was passed in committee on May 6. Then later on that day, it went to the Ohio House, where it too got passed with “58 yea votes, 37 nay votes and 3 non-votes.” Its next step is at the Ohio Senate.

Gov. Mike DeWine responded by saying that creating “more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio’s economy.”

Both Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton have been criticized from Republicans over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Those same Republicans want to be more hands-on with reopening the state’s economy.

