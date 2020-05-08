CLOSE
LOCAL: Restaurants, Hair and Nail salons, Barber Shops Open May 15

In March, DeWine closed restaurants and bars , with the exception of carryout and home delivery, as well as barbershops, hair and nail salons.

Well if you are feeling a little furry, help may be coming soon actual on May, 15th.

Hair salons, barber shops, day spas and nail salons will open May 15, also restaurants and bars can reopen their establishments to patrons with outside dining is allowed on this date and inside dining beginning May 21, Gov. Mike DeWine announced at his daily briefing Thursday.

“How we open up is so very very important, and the how is the essential part of how successful we’re going to be in doing these two things,”   -Governor Mike DeWine

