LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Moves 150th Anniversary Events from 2020 to 2021

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, along with the continued question mark surrounding its opening day and 2020 season, Cedar Point is postponing its celebratory milestone plans to 2021.

It was to celebrate its 150th anniversary this season, before the virus postponed the season, especially opening day.

The amusement park decided to delay anniversary festivities, including the Snake River Expedition ride, Town Hall Museum and Celebration 150 Spectacular parade to next year. Events like Performances in the Park, Spring Youth and Education Programs, CoasterMania!, Frontier Festival, Coaster Campout, Run and Rise, and Season Passholder Appreciation Weekend are also postponed to 2021.

The popular amusement park, located in Sandusky, is opting to put the safety of its guests and employees, while focusing on getting the attraction open and ready this year in case.

Cedar Point has already announced it has extended all of the 2020 season tickets and passes to 2021.

