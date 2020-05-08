Georgia, Man: Shannon Brown Arrested For Licking Off Shots At Homebuyers, Allegedly

Former NBA player Shannon Brown was arrested last week for shooting at two people in what’s being reported as a case of a real estate visit gone wrong. But there has to be much more to this story.

TMZ Sports has confirmed … 34-year-old Brown — who won two titles with Kobe Bryant‘s Lakers in 2009 and 2010 — allegedly pulled a firearm on two people in his Georgia home on May 2.

A Tyrone Police Department spokesperson says the alleged victims called at around 9:45 PM … claiming earlier in the day, Brown had fired rounds at them in a “for sale” home mixup.

The police spokesperson says the two individuals claim they were out searching for houses in the Tyrone, GA area … when they saw one with a “For Sale” sign on it.

Officers say the individuals entered through an open gate … and say the two people claim when they got to the door, they were told to come in.

The police spokesperson says once the individuals were inside … they say Brown confronted them, before ultimately agreeing to let them go.

But, the two say as they were leaving … Brown fired 5 to 6 shots at them.

The spokesperson says when cops investigated … they found one shell casing in the area — and eventually arrested the former NBA player for aggravated assault.