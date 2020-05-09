Princess Love And Ray J Head To Divorce Court

You could always tell that Ray J really loved his wife. But sometimes love just isn’t enough. In this case, it doesn’t seem to be enough for Princess Love. She filed divorce papers last week after a very tumultuous year for the couple. I hope they can still reconcile. I really liked them as a couple.

Singer and TV personality Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, have given up on their four-year marriage – she has filed for divorce.

Princess filed legal documents on Thursday in Los Angeles, according to The Blast.

The couple wed in August 2016, and their daughter, Melody, was born in May 2018.

Rumors suggesting the couple was on the outs have been rampant for months ever since Ray J left his pregnant wife and daughter in Las Vegas after the family attended the BET Soul Train Awards together in November.

They split over the holidays but publicly reconciled following the birth of their son, Epik, in December.

The couple’s issues have been widely covered on reality show “Love And Hip Hop,” and Ray J has reportedly been self-isolating away from his wife and kids in recent weeks during the coronavirus lockdown – at his wife’s request.

