Beyonce Has Big Plans For Mothers Day

Covid 19 is keeping the majority of us away from our parents. But not the rich and famous. Beyonce and her clan are headed to Houston to bring in mothers days with Mama Tina!

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce will reunite with her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson for Mother’s Day after the superstar and her family tested negative for coronavirus.

The “Formation” singer recently teamed up with her mother to support her #IDIDMYPART initiative to promote Covid-19 testing in their hometown of Houston, Texas.

