Just 8 days after Chaka Khan asked fans for prayers, Grammy award winning singer Betty Wright has died at age 66. Source is close to Betty Wright’s family confirmed the news with Essence.

Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.

“Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be”

In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty

All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r — 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020

Bessie Regina Norris, better known by her stage name Betty Wright, is one of the most talented and underrated vocalists of her generation. Wright landed on the music map at the age of 14 with “Girls Can’t Do What Guys Can Do” and continued to rise to fame in the 70s with hits such as “Clean Up Woman” and “Tonight is the Night.”

The “No pain, No Gain” singer went on to impact artists for five generations. Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled appeared on TV One’s Unsung to speak on how her single “Tonight is The Night”

The Miami native is mother to Chaka Azuri, Asha Wright, Patrice Parker, Patrick Parker and Aisha McCray.

What looks to be Wright’s niece, took to Twitter to comment on the news as well.

My auntie was a legend…. she helped me get my first paychecks singing background….. and I didn’t make it to see you this past week and that’s going to haunt me …. R.I.P. Betty Wright pic.twitter.com/62fCg5crYh — #BELLA (@iBellaNIEMA) May 10, 2020

Story Developing.

Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: