It seems like a long time coming, but seems like the new normal change is gone come with the re-opening of some local hot spots after they had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although continued sheltering in and continued social distancing is recommended, there is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

Pinecrest, in Orange Village, announced plans for its reopening on May 12 and details of a food drive it’s holding to help benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, by holding a drive-thru food drive from Monday, May 11 to Friday, May 15, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., to collect non-perishable food items to help fulfill a growing need at the food bank. Read More

Local News: Pinecrest Announces Reopening Plans, Drive-Thru Food Drive was originally published on wzakcleveland.com