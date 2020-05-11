LOCAL NEWS: Playhouse Square Adjusts Its 2020-21 KeyBank Broadway Series Schedule

There are some changes taking place with some upcoming Broadway shows in Downtown Cleveland.

Playhouse Square has announced several of the productions from the KeyBank Broadway Series is being rescheduled for not only later in 2020, but also in 2021.

‘Hamilton,’ ‘Disney’s Frozen,’ ‘The Cher Show,’ and ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ are among the shows that are slated to come into The Land that are going to move from their previously scheduled dates, though its not announced what new dates they will run, and whether they will take place later this year or sometime next year.

Meanwhile, here is what Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci had to say about postponing the Broadway shows in a letter, according to WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“Your health and safety are our top priority. We eagerly await guidance on mass gatherings and will follow the regulations and recommendations of the CDC and State of Ohio” said the letter from Vernaci, “As soon as our plans are solidified, we will share them with you.

The KeyBank Broadway Series will now have a midseason start, instead of its usual fall launch:

The release also included an updated list for the 2020-21 KeyBank Broadway Series, which will now begin in January:

Pretty Woman: The Musical – January 5-24, 2021

The Prom – March 9-28, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud – April 6-25, 2021

Moulin Rouge The Musical – May 5-June 6, 2021

Hadestown – July 6-25, 2021 ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and ‘My Fair Lady’ are also getting new dates, as both productions are shifting to next year. Playhouse Square members will be hearing from the performing arts center regarding ticket credits and refunds soon.

