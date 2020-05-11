CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Monsters Have Officially Ended Their Season

AHL: FEB 09 Binghamton Senators at Cleveland Monsters

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The 2019-2020 season for the Cleveland Monsters is now over.

With concerns involving the coronavirus disease, the American Hockey League, in which the Monsters is a part of, has “voted” to end the rest of the current season for all its teams.

Not only will the remaining games not take place, but the Calder Cup Playoffs for this year will not be happening.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The AHL is the primary developmental league for the National Hockey League, which has also put its season on hold but has not announced a cancellation of remaining games.

To read the AHL’s statement, click here.

The season wasn’t looking so hot for Monsters, as the team was struggling on the ice rink, and now will end its season on a sour note:

The Cleveland Monsters ended the season last in the North Division and had the second-lowest points percentage in the AHL.

For fans wondering what to do about their tickets, they can contact the team at either 216-420-0000 or service@clevelandmonsters.com.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Monsters Have Officially Ended Their Season  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Monsters Have Officially Ended Their…
 4 hours ago
05.11.20
Photos
Close