‘LHHATL’ Star Spice Checks Co-Star Akbar On Her Colorism Comments

If you’ve been keeping up with this season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, you’ve witnessed the rise and demise of the short-live friendship between Jamaican dancehall queen Spice and self-proclaimed queen of Atlanta Akbar. Last night’s finale proved two things: don’t go back on your word with Spice and don’t come for Spice’s friends. After Akbar threw a drink on Shekinah then attacked Light Skin Keisha and proceeded to violently approach Karlie Redd, Spice had enough and jumped in to defend her guests who were also there to support her new single.

MUST READ: This Is Why ‘L&HH’ Star Spice Decided To Fake Lighten Her Skin

The ladies took their beef to social media last night, and for the most part Spice kept her shade cute when she commented, “Yesss Akbar, I’m so proud of you girl. keep “fighting” your way to the top don’t stop.” Akbar took it to the next level when she wrote.”Thank u and u keep bleaching one day you will get to be as light as you want.”

Akbar’s comments struck a nerve. Last year, Spice raised awareness around colorism in the Black community by seemingly bleaching her skin, in promo images, to promote her project Black Hypocrisy. The photos sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community and essentially did what she aimed for it to do — create conversations around colorism and featurism.

So when Akbar clapped back with her controversial comment, it struck a deep nerve. It’s why Spice used her music to spread her message because skin color should never be able to be used a diss.

“I never wanted to be light skin, my colorism was done for b*tches like you who believe that need to tear down another woman to look good. Just like you cause you beef with anyone who’s doing better than you.”

She added, “Sus I’m Black and beautiful and guess what? You’re “light skin” and I’m still further than you in my career.”

The verbal sparing was exactly why Spice used her platform to confront colorism and how it plagues the Black community.

Despite Akbar’s comments, Spice was simply doing her part to make change.

“I wanted to create awareness to “colorism” and it was more so done intentionally to create shock value so that I could have the worlds undivided attention to deliver the message in my music,” she said in a 2018 statement.

Spice continues to thrive despite the negative energy. Akbar can take a page out her book.

'LHHATL' Star Spice Checks Co-Star Akbar On Her Colorism Comments