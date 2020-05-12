Michael Sterling Rants About How Eva Marcielle Was Treated On RHOA’s Reunion

It’s only been one episode out of three, and it’s already clear that Eva Marcille won’t be having a good time during the Season 12 Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. The 35-year-old had her finances, her relevancy, hell, even her breasts put on blast during the first part alone, and it seems that things will only get more uncomfortable for her as the next couple of episodes air. She may be handling it like a champ from quarantine, saying the girls are “doing a lot” and “real thirst” is being exposed for now, but it’s her husband, Michael Sterling, who is extremely upset about the way his wife is being treated.

During an Instagram Live on Mother’s Day, as he watched ESPN’s The Last Dance and she talked to fans, he interjected in her chat about the reunion to say that while he didn’t “want to get involved in nobody beef on reality TV,” especially since he’d only watched because there were no sports on, he was none too pleased with what he’d seen. He didn’t name anyone in particular, but it seemed his disappointment and ire were directed at Porsha Williams. If you’ll recall, her on-again, off-again fiancé Dennis McKinley, Michael has represented in legal drama.

“Why is this person mad at you or trying to come for you when I know that multiple people, you’ve had their back on multiple occasions, tried to help them, and now, for a TV show, for a check, they’re trying to come for you,” he said. “It’s messed up to me, and maybe I’m just a regular, simple person who doesn’t watch enough reality TV, but it’s messed up to me when I know the truth. When I know we f–k with people…when I know there are people we ride hard for. People who I represented pro-bono. People who we’ve helped out, who we really, really, you are our people. We’ll do whatever to help you. I’ll pick you up, take you out this situation. I’ll walk away from a table if somebody say something bad about you. I f–k with you. And then to see them try and play you or come at you because they done did something else, I’m like, you ain’t never did nothing wrong to this person. You ain’t said a cross word to this person. Why they coming at you like that? For a TV show? You gone sell your integrity for a check? You gone sell your conscious for some money?”

For the record though, Porsha didn't just lash out at Eva during the reunion just for a moment. She said that she wouldn't be forgiving her former friend for comments made about Porsha needing to mind her business, which included healing her C-section scar, watching her philandering fiancé, and taking care of her daughter, whom she said looked like "Dennis with a bow." They all happened after Eva was told that Porsha spilled the beans that she admitted she wasn't so sure about bringing her kids around Kenya Moore. Still, Michael said if you're going to point out the bad, tell the whole story.

"It's cool for it to be for entertainment or whatever, but if you're going to mention all the bad, mention the good too," he said. "If you gone say, I don't f–k with you no more, at least, appreciate what you did for me, because as much as it is for entertainment, people out there in the world don't know that. They take that sh-t seriously. So if you're going to say, you did me wrong by doing this, because that's only what people see on the screen because they edit it hundreds of hundreds of hours to one hour, if you got some integrity, at least tell the truth. I appreciate you helping me out. I appreciate when so and so walked in and you took me out and you helped me get it together because you knew something bad was coming. That's low integrity to me. That's terrible. Those kinds of things are unforgivable. I can't f–k with that. It's hard for me to see that and then be like, oh yeah, I'm still going to be cool with this person. I'm going to forgive this person. Nah, that's not right. You can't do people like that."

Some commenters on the video and on social media could respect Michael wanting to stand up for his wife, but there were others who told him to stay out of women's business. Where do you stand? Check out what he had to say for yourself below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

