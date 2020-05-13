CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: University Circle’s Wade Oval Wednesdays Will NOT Be Taking Place This Summer

Another summertime staple in the Greater Cleveland area has been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

Wade Oval Wednesdays, which has been a free weekly event at University Circle on the east side for several years, and “known for its diverse music lineups, film showings and food trucks,” will not go on this year in order to keep visitors safe, especially with the spread of the coronavirus still around.

“This is not a decision we reached lightly,” Chris Ronayne, president of UCI, said in a statement today. “We know what this concert series means to the community. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our concertgoers, vendors, and staff, who are like family.”

University Circle, Inc. is slated to make announcements for alternatives to WOW and its supporters as soon as they are able to.

 

