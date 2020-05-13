CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Iconic FOX 8 Cleveland Weatherman Dick Goddard In Need of Prayers For His Health

A beloved face in Cleveland television is facing a serious health battle right now.

Longtime weatherman Dick Goddard, who had worked at KYW Channel 3 (now WKYC) from 1961 to ’65, and at WJW/WJKW Channel 8 from 1966 to 2016, has been giving those forecasts for decades, and has been a fixture is local households everywhere.

Now, his health appears to have taken for the worse.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Earlier today, Dick’s daughter, Kim, informed us that her father is very ill and doctors tell her he may not have much time left.

Dick is currently in a medical facility in Florida.

His daughter is also asking for prayers for him and his health.

Kim has been taking care of him since he retired from television and Fox 8 in 2016.

Goddard is also known for his appearances on the ‘Big Chuck and Lil’ John Show,’ and for his popular Woollybear Festival.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

