LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Public Pools Can Start To Reopen on May 26

If you were concerned that you might not be able to swim in a pool this summer, the State of Ohio now has an answer.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says that on May 26, during the daily briefing with Gov. Mike DeWine, “public swimming pools and pools at clubs can reopen.”

In other words, depending on where you live, summer can still take place, though with caution considering the concerns and spread of COVID-19.

There are still some exceptions, as reported by WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Husted said this does not include water parks. The travel and tourism advisory group is still working on those protocols.

Also, there are several cities in Ohio, including Avon, that have decided to keep their swimming facilities close for the summer.  Reasons include concerns involving crowds and not being able to properly clean and disinfect areas.

All of the water facilities across the state were closed down on Mar. 16 by DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to help slow down the spread of coronavirus.

 

