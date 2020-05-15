CLOSE
Cincinnati: Fountain Square To Add Outdoor Tables & Chairs

Fountain Square will place social distancing tables & chairs outside on Monday. This chairs will provide additional dining space…

Via Fox19

Several businesses can reopen Friday in Ohio including restaurants with seated outdoor service for diners. The City of Cincinnati will be closing some streets and lanes in its Downtown and Over-The-Rhine neighborhoods to create patio seating for local restaurants beginning Friday.  According to 3CDC, which is facilitating the program, eight restaurants have already completed the permit process and will expand with outdoor seating. Senate, Abigail Street, Krueger’s, Bakersfield, The Mercer, and Pontiac BBQ will be taking over parking lanes in front of their businesses.

