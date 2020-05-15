CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Virtual Job Fair Slated to Come to the Cleveland Area, Thanks to OhioMeansJobs

Downtown Cleveland city skyline in Ohio USA

Source: Pgiam / Getty

Many in the Greater Cleveland area have been struggling to find work since the coronavirus pandemic hit the job market extremely hard.

About 120,000 have filled for unemployment in Cuyahoga County alone.  Meanwhile, there are a lot of positions available, yet not everyone is aware those even exist.

That is why the county is getting some assistance to fund a virtual job fair that OhioMeansJobs will put on once it’s ready to go.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Together, Mandel Foundation and the county have pledged $300,000 toward the creation of a virtual job fair slated for June. The virtual fair will serve as a platform for employers to describe their hiring needs, products, services and career pathways and the process of applying.

The county is even working with PCs for People to help a thousand people, who lack computer access, with help on job searching.

If your company is hiring, and would like to participate, call OhioMeansJobs at 216-777-8202.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Pgiam and Getty Images

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

LOCAL NEWS: Virtual Job Fair Slated to Come to the Cleveland Area, Thanks to OhioMeansJobs  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
LOCAL NEWS: Virtual Job Fair Slated to Come…
 2 hours ago
05.15.20
Photos
Close