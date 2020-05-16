LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Clothing Co. Robbed After Reopening Downtown Store, Culprit Arrested

CLOSE
After reopening its Downtown store following its closing due to concerns involving the coronavirus disease, a popular Cleveland business had to deal with vandalism and robbery shortly thereafter.

The Cleveland Clothing Co. had just relaunched its E. 4th location earlier on May 15 with shorter than usual hours.

However, later that evening, an act of crime took place that, luckily, was immediately dealt with.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to Cleveland Clothing Co., an individual threw a rock through the store’s front window on E. 4th Street and stole some women’s t-shirts.

The company says the thief was arrested 30 minutes later.

As for the busted window, the broken pieces was cleared from the sidewalk, and it has since been boarded up.

Cleveland Clothing took to social media to show their gratitude to their fans, customers, and The Land for their love and support during the past 24 hours and few weeks.

For more on the Cleveland Clothing Co., click here.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Swensen and Getty Images

