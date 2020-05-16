Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops To Be A Vigilante

As more details unfold regarding the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery, it appears that Gregory McMichael was put up to the task of vigilante justice by local police. According to a text message exchange between cops and the homeowner of a residence under construction, the elder McMichael was framed as the point man for overseeing criminal activity in the neighborhood.

According to text messages between an officer of the Glynn County Police Department and Larry English, the owner of the home under construction where Ahmaud’s alleged killers claim he was trespassing, police told English to call Greg instead of cops whenever Larry needed assistance.

The officer texted Greg’s phone number to Larry, informing him McMichael was his neighbor and instructing him to call Greg when his motion-activated camera catches someone at the construction site.

The text from Dec. 20 reads … “Greg is retired Law Enforcement and also a Retired Investigator from the DA’s office. He said please call him day or night when you get action on your camera.”

It has been reported that the McMichaels came in contact with a young Black man at the home two weeks prior to carrying out the horrific act and another neighbor insists they’ve confronted Arbery in times past.

