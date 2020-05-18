Columbus Public Health has issued two warning letters to a popular Short North bar, Standard Hall over the last two days.
The health department says, eight warning letters were issued to businesses with outdoor patios Saturday, of the 120 compliance checks made.
The City Attorney will determine the next step of enforcement.
These letters come after bars received numerous complaints of violating COVID-19 measures for outside service. A few other establishments received warning letters like
- Ugly Tuna
- Pig Iron BBQ
- Kitchen Social
- Pub Out Back
- Double Barrel
- Woodlands Backyard
Chris Corso owner of Standard Hall said Columbus Public Health had an issue with the bar’s line Saturday night. Cross has asked what to do if theres a line of people outside on the sidewalk.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen for outside service on Friday, May 15.
Courtesy of 10TV
The Top 20 Looks From The 2019 Wearable Arts Gala
The Top 20 Looks From The 2019 Wearable Arts Gala
1. Blue Ivy Carter1 of 20
2. Beyonce2 of 20
3. Kelly Rowland3 of 20
4. Kalen AllenSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Steve and Majorie Harvey5 of 20
6. Tina Lawson6 of 20
7. Tyler Perry, Tina Lawson & Richard Lawson7 of 20
8. Angela Rye8 of 20
9. Tiffany Haddish9 of 20
10. Vanessa Bell Calloway & Marilyn BOoker10 of 20
11. Michelle Williams11 of 20
12. Star Jones12 of 20
13. Kim Blackwell13 of 20
14. Kelly Rowland, Lee Daniels, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Richard Lawson, Juelz Smith, and Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. MarioSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kwaylon RogersSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. EzinmaSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Tanya Sam18 of 20
19. Aisha Hinds19 of 20
Columbus Bars Receives Warning Letters from Columbus Public Health was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com