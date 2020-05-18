CLE Restaurant In Flats Say’s Social Distancing Is Not Their Responsibility !?

The Governor has been slowly opening up the state of Ohio, however, as things are opening up people are flooding to get out their almost like they have been trapped in a closet for 2 months. The problem is people are so excited to go to a restaurant or the Flats in Cleveland, that they forgot why we were shut down in the first place, the coronavirus pandemic, and the pictures shared from a restaurant in The Flats, this past weekend, where the crowd looks like they were about to watch the CAV’s championship parade again, have many concerned. However the restaurants position on the pictures people were concerned about… social distancing is not their responsibility.

Lago East Bank Italian restaurant and bar in the Flats was seen packed with customers on its patio Saturday night with little to no social distancing being implemented at the time. But Lago East Bank said that controlling the guests was unrealistic and “exceedingly difficult” and said it is not an enforcement agency. Read More

