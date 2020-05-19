Now that Future’s latest offering High Off Life has hit the streets and set to debut at the top of the charts, you knew he was going to be releasing some new visuals to accompany the release of his latest album.

For his visuals to the album cute “Hard To Choose One,” Future shows his appreciation for the fast life as he flaunts some nice whips and nicer women while his clip to “Tycoon” finds Hendrix searching for peace in the desert.

The Jamo Gang meanwhile bring back some of that old school street flavor as Rass Kass, El Gant and J57 link up with the legendary DJ Premier to kicks that ol’ real shit while politicking on the block for their clip to “The 1st Time.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from ADG and Benny The Butcher, SAINt JHN, and more.

FUTURE – “HARD TO CHOOSE ONE”

FUTURE – “TYCOON”

JAMO GANG FT. DJ PREMIER & SLUG – “THE 1ST TIME”

ADG & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “RANDY FOYE”

SAINT JHN – “RANSOM”

BRADY WATT, RASS KASS & MAVERICK SABRE – “PUSH ON THRU”

TRAE THA TRUTH FT. E 40, O.T. GENASIS & MORE – “SLIDIN REMIX”

LUCKEYWON – “MOB TIES”

POLO G – “33”

RJ PAYNE – “DO IT BIG”

Future “Hard To Choose One,” Jamo Gang ft. DJ Premier & Slug “The 1st Time” & More | Daily Visuals 5.18.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

