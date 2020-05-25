Cardi B got a new back tattoo and it’s massive. Of course, this meant showing off the new ink, while collecting a bag from Fashion Nova, too.
The Bronx rapper took to Instagram to promote a new bikini from the aforementioned brand.
“Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !,” reads the caption. But it’s the photo that grabbed everyone’s attention.
Bardi is popping a squat while showing off a new tattoo that spans her butt all the way up to her back.
That is all.
Cardi B Shows Off New Big Ass Back Tattoo was originally published on hiphopwired.com
