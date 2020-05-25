Disgraced Former Central Ohio Weatherman To Be Sentenced This Week!

Former beloved weatherman, Mike Davis, will be facing the music this week. The former 10TV chief meteorologist plead guilty to child pornography charges earlier this year.

Mike Davis served as a meteorologist in central Ohio for over 30 years. He is now facing about 30 years behind bars for his crimes. If you recall, Davis was arrested back in September 2019 after he was found with over 15,000 child pornography images dating back to 2012.

According to his attorney, he claims Davis used those illegal images in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering with depression and anxiety.

Davis is required to register as a tier 2 sex offender and will be sentenced Thursday, May 28th.

