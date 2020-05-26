CLOSE
Cincinnati: Man Leads Police On A Chase Then Gets Out & Runs Onto I-75!!!

While people were enjoying their Memorial day on the grill, one man was running on I-75 I’m not sure what he was thinking… He was later arrested and taken to the hospital according to officers.

Via FOX19

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, as the man was being chased by officers he stopped the vehicle on southbound I-75. The man got out of the vehicle and ran across the grass between lanes before going into northbound I-75 traffic, police say.

