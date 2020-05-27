The coronavirus pandemic has taken a turn for the worse in Ohio.

State officials have reported that there are now a total of 2,002 dead in relation to COVID-19, passing the 2,000 mark.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Ohio reported 529 new coronavirus cases, below the 21-day average of 573. Cuyahoga and Franklin counties saw increases in the 100-case range.

According to Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, the median age is 49, and there are more males than females.

Ohio has also reported “68 new hospitalizations and seven new ICU admissions.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Yuichiro Chino and Getty Images

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Has Now a Total of 2,000 Deaths was originally published on wzakcleveland.com