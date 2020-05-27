White Dog Choker Amy Cooper Who Falsely Reported Black Man In Central Park Gives Weak Apology

Amy Cooper, the white woman who attempted to falsely accuse a Black man of physically harming her after he checked her on dog walking rules, is now speaking out. In her first public statement since the viral video of her endangering the life of Christian Cooper and her dog as well, Cooper gave a rather thin apology for her actions.

As reported by CNN, Ms. Cooper, who was filmed on Memorial Day walking her dog in an area of New York’s Central Park known as the Ramble, Mr. Cooper (no relation) informed the woman that she should observe the park’s rules and properly leash her pet.

What ensued is Ms. Cooper pulling out her phone and calling 911 stating that she was taking a photo of Mr. Cooper and calling the cops while adding the false claim that Mr. Cooper was physically threatening her.

“I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way,” Ms. Cooper told CNN. Ms. Cooper gave an additional statement to NBC New York, saying, “I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family. It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended.”

Mr. Cooper, who was at the Ramble taking in a day of bird watching, briefly explained to NBC New York his position on recording the incident and standing firm on challenging Ms. Cooper’s racist assertion and threats.

“We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that,” Mr. Cooper, a Harvard graduate and biomedical editor, told the network.

Ms. Cooper, an employee of investment management company Franklin Templeton, has been placed on administrative leave by her employer. In addition, Ms. Cooper has also “voluntarily surrender” her dog to Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue where she initially adopted the dog years ago.

