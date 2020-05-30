CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Protestors Gather Again In Columbus, City Declares Emergency

Crowds gather again Friday night to protest police brutality and the recent murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.

Thursday night peaceful protest turned violent as some riot and looted local businesses and broke into the Ohio Statehouse.

On Friday, groups of protest remained peaceful but some turned violent. Those showcasing aggression were met with pepper spray after protestors threw objects at officers.

 

The city declared an emergency in the downtown area for a second-day in-a-row. With the emergency declared, anyone that does not leave the area is subjected to be removed regardless of their reason for being there.

According to NBC4i, around 10:45 pm on Friday protestors started throwing objects at police on the Short North. Columbus Police say so far five people have been arrested.

The Art of Protest

The Power of Protest Art Show

22 photos Launch gallery

The Power of Protest Art Show

Continue reading The Power of Protest Art Show

The Power of Protest Art Show

Source: NBC4i

Protestors Gather Again In Columbus, City Declares Emergency  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Protestors Gather Again In Columbus, City Declares Emergency
 2 hours ago
05.29.20
Photos
Close