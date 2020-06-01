Looks like daycares will open back up this week in Ohio!
Via FOX19
Daycare and child care centers were permitted to resume operations Sunday with social distancing and other virus precautions. They are required to reduce the number of children in each classroom and intensify cleaning and handwashing practices. Providers will wear masks, daily temperature taking will be routine and anyone with a temp of more than 100-degrees has to go home. Only 9 children will be allowed in classes. In infant rooms, only six children will be allowed
OHIO: Daycares & Banquet Centers To Reopen This Week!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: