Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt To Stop Nationwide Riots

Calling himself the “Law and Order” President, Donald Trump enacts the Insurrection Act of 1807. The Act gives the President of the United States the ability to deploy military troops within the United States to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion. Demonstrations and protests over the death of George Floyd have hit a fever pitch. While there have been massive peaceful protests, some demonstrations have ended in looting and burning cars.
Minneapolis Police buildings and others across the United States have been damaged and badly burned. While the military cannot be used for domestic law enforcement, this law is the exception and is used when local law enforcement seems to be unable to handle protests.
The Insurrection Act was last used in 1992 during the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. In that instance, then-Governor Pete Wilson asked President George H. W. Bush to bring in Military troops.
The District Sees A 2nd Night Of Protests Over The Death Of George Floyd [Photos]
1. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 1 of 81
2. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 2 of 81
3. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 3 of 81
4. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 4 of 81
5. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 5 of 81
6. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 6 of 81
7. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 7 of 81
8. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 8 of 81
9. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 9 of 81
10. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 10 of 81
11. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 11 of 81
12. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 12 of 81
13. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 13 of 81
14. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 14 of 81
15. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 15 of 81
16. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 16 of 81
17. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 17 of 81
18. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 18 of 81
19. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 19 of 81
20. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 20 of 81
21. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 21 of 81
22. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 22 of 81
23. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 23 of 81
24. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 24 of 81
25. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 25 of 81
26. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 26 of 81
27. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 27 of 81
28. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 28 of 81
29. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 29 of 81
30. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 30 of 81
31. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 31 of 81
32. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 32 of 81
33. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 33 of 81
34. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 34 of 81
35. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 35 of 81
36. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 36 of 81
37. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 37 of 81
38. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 38 of 81
39. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 39 of 81
40. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 40 of 81
41. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 41 of 81
42. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 42 of 81
43. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 43 of 81
44. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 44 of 81
45. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 45 of 81
46. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 46 of 81
47. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 47 of 81
48. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 48 of 81
49. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 49 of 81
50. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 50 of 81
51. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 51 of 81
52. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 52 of 81
53. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 53 of 81
54. Washington, D.C. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Tony Lear Photography 54 of 81
55. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 55 of 81
56. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 56 of 81
57. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 57 of 81
58. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 58 of 81
59. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 59 of 81
60. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 60 of 81
61. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 61 of 81
62. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 62 of 81
63. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 63 of 81
64. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 64 of 81
65. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 65 of 81
66. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 66 of 81
67. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 67 of 81
68. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 68 of 81
69. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 69 of 81
70. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 70 of 81
71. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 71 of 81
72. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 72 of 81
73. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 73 of 81
74. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 74 of 81
75. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 75 of 81
76. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 76 of 81
77. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 77 of 81
78. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 78 of 81
79. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 79 of 81
80. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 80 of 81
81. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minoritiesSource:Getty 81 of 81
